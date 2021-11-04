Liberia: Yekeh Storms Session for Unpaid Salaries

Montserrado County District#10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah storms the special session of the House here, demanding his salaries that have not been paid for months.

Normal business in the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill came to a standstill Tuesday, November 02, 2021, as the opposition lawmaker walked through Chambers raising his voice, knocking chairs and desks in demand of pay.

Rep. Kolubah was suspended for 16 days sitting by Plenary, the highest decision-making body of the House on Thursday, March 25, 2021, without salaries, allowances, and benefits for constantly raining insults at President George Weah, Speaker Chambers, and some of his colleagues within the confines of the Legislature.

As tension flared in Chambers Tuesday, Speaker Bhofal Chambers of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change demanded legislative reporters covering the 5th-day special sitting to immediately halt live coverage of the unfolding development.

But the Speaker was reminded by other Lawmakers, including Representatives Dixon Seibo of Montserrado County District #16 and Acarous Gray of Montserrado County District#8, who insisted that the House was in open session and every activity there should be open to the public. They underscored the House Chambers is a public space, which gives Journalists the right to provide coverage.

In his protest, Rep. Kolubah argues that since the Supreme Court of Liberia Justice in Chambers Cllr. Joseph Nagbe instructed the House of Representatives in July this year to lift his suspension, he's yet to receive his salaries.

The district10 lawmaker says on several occasions, he has written Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, and the chairman on Rules, Orders, and Administration Rep. Johnson N. Gwiakolo but has received no response.

The House leadership is yet to comment on Rep. Kolubah's claims.