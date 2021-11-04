Tanzania: Mwalimu Nyerere University Planned for Butiama

THROUGH the US Dollars 44.5 (105bn/-) ambitious Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) programme, the government plans to construct the Mwalimu Nyerere University of Technology and Agriculture.

The new higher learning institution according to Deputy Minister for Education Science and Technology Omary Kipanga is expected to be constructed at the ancestral home of the Father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere-----Butiama district.

Mr Kipanga made the revelation here, while responding to Butiama legislator Abdallah Sagini who wanted to know when the government will officially start construction of the much awaited institution.

The deputy Minister said preparations were at the advanced stage including acquiring 573.5 hectares of land, preparation of a master plan, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and designs.

Mr Kipanga said the institution aims at mounting vocational and life skills to youths and women groups, to strengthen participation in agribusiness- a move which will reduce unemployment rate among youths in the country.

The robust programme is being implemented by the government through the ministry of education in collaboration with the World Bank (WB) since September this year.

The government came up with an idea of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere University of Agriculture and Technology (MJNUAT) some few years ago with an aim of making it the centre stage of agricultural transformation in Tanzania, and a regional and global player in innovative and societal responsive Agricultural Education and Training (AET).

On Wednesday, Mr Kipanga added that the government was in the process to look for a consulting engineer, who will now advise on the designs and prepare points of reference before the actual construction begins.

In her question, the MP also queried delays in the beginning of the university with the deputy minister assuring him that the processes will end by February next year.

The University seeks to further consolidate transition in agribusiness by mounting business mentorship schemes for start-up agri-ventures supported by innovative linkages with financial institutions services in providing pro-poor credit support for start-up agribusiness ventures for young graduate farmers.