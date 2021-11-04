Tanzania: New Salary Scales for Public Employees in Offing

NEW employees in the public service may soon breathe a sigh of relief if the government honours its pledge to re-arrange new salary scales in an administrative exercise that is expected any time soon.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Deputy Minister of State, President's Office, Public Service Management, Deogratius Ndejembi, when responding to a question by Hai lawmaker Saashisha Mafuwe (CCM) In his main question, the Hai legislator was inquisitive to know when the government would change its system for public service officers, teachers and others so that their salary scale begin with Grade E, just as lawyers and other professions.

Responding, MrNdejembi said the current scheme of service for public servants was prepared after considering results of a thorough assessment that was done between 1998 and 2000. According to him, the current scheme started to be effected in July 2003.

"The results of an exercise of that assessment considered the workload and responsibilities of each profession in the public service, and they were used as a foundation for setting salaries for new employees in the public service," he noted.

This according to the deputy Minister included public service officers whose initial salaries begin with TGSD, Grade C teachers (with Bachelor's degree who begin with TGTS D. while Legal Officers begin with TGSD.

However, MrNdejembi said, between 2015 and 2017, the government did yet another assessment exercise of the responsibilities in the public service aimed at determining the workload for servants.

"In harmonising and comparing salary scales for public servants, the government will use the results and recommendations provided by a team of experts to arrange the new salaries, depending on the available budget," he noted.