Kenya: Ruto Dares Jubilee Party to Expel Him

Gatanga — Deputy President William Ruto has laughed off plans by Jubilee Party to expel more of its leaders.

He said the party had already been ruined by the past removal of its key figures and maintained that no amount of effort can revive the outfit.

"Those lecturing us about Jubilee are wasting their time. They are the ones who killed it. What are you trying to salvage now?" he posed.

The Deputy President said it is time those who ruined the party apologised to its more than eight million members.

"When history is written, the wrecking of the ruling party and its auction to the Opposition will take a defining chapter," he explained.

Ruto was speaking in Murang'a and Kiambu Counties on Wednesday when he launched various development projects and engaged the public.

He exuded confidence that the United Democratic Alliance will form the next government in 2022.

He noted that Kiambu County had opened the door for the formation of the next government by electing two Hustler Nation MPs in Juja and Kiambaa Constituencies.

"We are now a united and formidable team. We will revive and supplement the Big Four Agenda through the Bottom-Up Economic Model," he argued.

Present were MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), George Koimburi (Juja), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Irungu Kang'ata (Murang'a), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town) and Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu).

Also in attendance were Njuguna Wanjiku (Kiambaa), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Gabriel Kago (Githunguri), Aden Duale (Garissa Town), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Mr Duale asked leaders to stop engaging in the politics of deceit.

"Jubilee won't intimidate anyone by the threat of kicking out members from the party. We are done with Jubilee," he said.

The Garissa Town MP said they have moved moved forward and established a strong national party that is people-centred.

"Jubilee is a scrap metal that can as well be sold to ODM," he added

Duale said whichever way Jubilee goes, Dr Ruto will hold the Deputy President's position to August 9 next year.

"The Constitution of that scrap metal [Jubilee] cannot supersede Kenya's constitution."

Nyoro said Jubilee was no longer the party they knew.

"We left Jubilee Party long ago. No one remains to be kicked out. Jubilee is an empty shell," he noted.

On her part, Wa Muchomba said the Juja by-election campaigns were her turning point.

"What I saw and heard convinced me to abandon Jubilee Party and join the Hustler Nation championed by the Deputy President."

Jumwa claimed that Raila Odinga had lost his support at the Coast.

"That is why he is trying his chances in the Mt Kenya region," she said.

Gachagua said no presidential project had ever succeeded in Kenya.

"In 2002, President Moi's political project was rejected at the polls. In 2022, the Deep State has a political project called Odinga. It will be rejected just like the 2002 one."