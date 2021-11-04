Nigeria: Oyedeji, Dallaji Boost Basketball Development in Liberia

4 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

<i>The former D'Tigers captain held a three-day camping exercise in Monrovia.</sub>

The game of basketball in Nigeria and indeed Africa have been promised more support through the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/actdfng/">African Children Talents Discovery Foundation (ACTDF).</a>

ACTDF founder, Engr. Noah Dallaji made this renewed pledge during his visit to Liberia in the company of former D'Tigers captain Olumide Oyediji and other investors from Nigeria.

Dallaji who visited the Nigerian embassy in Monrovia and addressed the Liberian parliament commissioned the building of a basketball court to help give more opportunity to the youngsters seeking to improve their skills.

The ACTDF boss highlighted the importance of incorporating young ones in government and policymaking as well as giving the youth the chance to express themselves through sports.

According to him, the tour to Liberia is a step in the right direction as it fosters a great relationship between both countries while achieving the goals of his foundation -- to empower youths.

At the recently hosted, Legacy U17 Basketball Tournament in Kano, 14 outstanding players were rewarded with overseas scholarships by ACTDF.

On his part, Oyedeji described the three-day camping exercise held at the SKD Indoor Sports Hall, Monrovia Liberia as a huge success.

The camp incorporated a basketball clinic and mentorship session.

It also gave budding talents the opportunity to learn basketball skills from some of the best coaches and legends of the game tutored by the former D'Tigers captain.

Aside from meeting with students of the University of Liberia, Dallaji also had an audience with the former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as she celebrated her 83rd birthday.

