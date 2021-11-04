Malawi: Blue Eagles Land Kananji

Blue Eagles have recruited former Civo United assistant coach Eliah Kananji barely days after sacking Gerald Phiri.

Blue Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala confirmed the developing yesterday, saying Kananji has signed- a one-year performance contract at the Malawi Police Service-sponsored team.

The announcement was made on Blue Eagles Facebook Page, saying the former Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers and now-defunct Super Escom coach, will be working as assistant to head coach Christopher Sibale.

Sibale has been promoted from the youth side.

The development comes after the sacking of coach Gerald Phiri Senior due to the team's poor run of form in 2020/21 season.

Wilson Chidati is now the Technical Advisor while Frank Kalozeni has taken the position of the team manager.

Ngwala could was not reached for a comment, but said after firing Phiri that they were would working on filling the vacancy by Tuesday (November 2).

While applauding the former Malawi national football team player and coach for saving them from relegation from the top-flight team, the chairperson said the results were not impressive.

"He is a good coach and we are grateful that he saved us from the drop, but let's be honest with ourselves. Why did we reach the point of fighting relegation?

"The answer is we should not have reached that point as an ambitious and sponsored team."

On his part, Kananji who was demoted to reserve side at Civo United where he was working as assistant coach to seasoned gaffer Franco Ndawa openly rebuked the team for the action.

"I have teams which have approached me. I cannot take their offer, but we will see how it goes in the coming days," he said.