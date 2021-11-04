Malawi: Queens Return to Winning Ways

Malawi Queens retained to winning ways yesterday to thrashing hosts Namibia after 64-43 at the Pent Series Championship underway in Windhoek.

The victory followed the Queens comprehensive 59-43 loss to Uganda on Tuesday, which has dented their chance of winning the championship.

They started the campaign with false hopes after beating Zimbabwe 56-38 in their opening match on Sunday.

In yesterday's game, Malawi led 17-12 in the first quarter and cushioned the lead to 36-24 in the second quarter, 50-35 in the third and wrapped up the drubbing 64-43 to put their title hopes alive.

Coach Peace Chawinga-Kalua applauded her charges for putting up a spirited performance after a disappointing loss to Uganda.

"The girls are improving each and every day. They are gaining their confidence. I can rate them at 60 percent so we are doing well.

"Nobody wants to lose and that's bad that we lost on Tuesday. Of course in the game against Uganda we took our time to settle. It's water under the bridge, but we have to look ahead of the next tournament against them. We have seen some positives as three or four are coming up," she said.

Queens captain Caroline Mtukule-Ngwira said the victory has boosted their morale ahead of Africa Netball Championship next week and Tri-Nation Tournament in UK from November 22 to November 29 alongside England and Jamaica.

"We are happy to have won the game as it will give us confidence to do better in the other games as well as Africa Netball Competition and Tri-nation.