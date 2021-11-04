Nigeria: Bama-Banki Road Reopens Nine Years After Boko Haram-Induced Closure

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

One of the major roads linking the North East part of Nigeria to Cameroon and by extension other countries in the Central African region, was reopened by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum with the military authorities, nine years after it was closed as a result of the Boko Haram crisis.

The road, Bama-Banki, 65 kilometers long, leads Kanuri commercial and historical town of Bama to border town Banki, which shares border with neighbouring Cameroon Republic in Central Africa.

Until the invasion and capture of Bama by insurgents about nine years ago, which led to the closure of the road, the route was of immense economic value to the country as goods were transported from Nigeria to Cameroon, as well as many other countries in the Central African region.

Though Bama has been recaptured from the insurgents about eight years ago, the level of its destruction made reconstruction inevitable before it could be inhabitable and allow for commercial activities.

The road was reopened at a ceremony organised by the Borno State Government, where the governor, alongside the Theatre Commander, 'Operation Hadin Kai', Major General Musa Christopher, traveled to the border town from Maiduguri.

Unveiling the road at Banki Junction on the outskirts of Bama town, Zulum appreciated the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian military for the gains being recorded in peace-building and stability of the North East region.

"I am very much impressed to witness the official reopening of this very important international road. This road has remained inaccessible to people since 2012, due to activities of Boko Haram, but with the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari, our gallant security agencies have worked towards today's reopening of this road," he said.

The Governor, who subsequently released 10 surveillance vehicles to the Nigerian Army to enhance their security operations along the reopened road, warned security officials to desist from extorting motorists and passengers while plying the road.

His words: "As we were coming here today, I sighted some immigration personnel busy extorting our motorists along the Maiduguri-Bama-Banki junction, which is unacceptable. I want to strongly sound a warning, especially, to immigration personnel and other sister agencies to desist from extorting motorists and passengers.

"I have given a matching order to the military to arrest anybody engaged in smuggling of goods, especially, diverting the main road to the bush with food items."

Earlier, Christopher, thanked Zulum for supporting the army in the fight against insurgents and promised to do their best to end terrorism in the region.

Christopher said reopening of roads and resettlement of IDPs by the present administration signified the end of Boko Haram, which would be some of the achievements to be measured during his stay in the theatre.

After reopening the road, Zulum paid an unscheduled visit to Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education (UICEST) Bama, where he directed his Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Mustapha Gubio, to immediately provide buses for students and ceiling fans to all classrooms/lecture theaters.