Nigeria: Ikoyi Collapsed Building - Death Toll Hits 36, Rescued Still 9 So Far

4 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The death toll at the scene of the collapsed building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos has risen to 39 while 9 victims have been rescued so far as at 8.55 a.m, on Thursday.

This came as the recovery operation entered Day 4.

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, announced this in a release.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the survivors include: 1 female and 8 males.

Similarly, he said the bodies of three females and 33 males have been recovered so far.

According to Farinloye: "36 dead and 9 alive.

"Out of the the survivors, 1 female and 8 males.

"Out of the dead, 3 females and 33 males dead."

Meanwhile, search and rescue operation were ongoing as at 9.10am.

However, friends and relatives of the victims have expressed dissatisfaction over emergency responders over what they termed slow pace of work at the site on recovery.

