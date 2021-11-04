Tanzania: UNDP, Pccb Strengthen Corruption Battle in Health Sector

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB), on Wednesday launched Anti-Corruption Initiative to tackle the vice in health sector dubbed; 'Tech Tools for Combating Corruption in the Health Sector (TTCCHC).

UNDP Resident Representative, Ms Christine Musisi, said the project aims to address the persisting challenges of corruption in the health sector.

She said the project is designed to equip PCCB with relevant capacities and tools on data analytics for assessing corruption and fraud risks, to enhance the agency's ability to extract meaningful data through analysis, tools and various techniques.

"This is expected to transform how PCCB uses data analytics to test the effectiveness of internal controls and compliance procedures. Data analytics will also be integrated into risk assessments for effective prevention of corruption" she said

Adding: "This project is a unique pilot instrument. It is the result of active and constructive dialogue with and between different stakeholders, namely PCCB, Sikika and all other partners involved in the fight against corruption in the health sector".

She said the project has been designed in such a way that it is based on three principles, cooperation, coordination, and country ownership.

Ms Musisi said UNDP's next generation of Anti-Corruption programming aims at strengthening the role of oversight and anti-corruption institutions for sustainable development, promoting social accountability and the role of civil society.

Moreover, she said it would focus on strengthening business integrity and harnessing the benefits of technology and innovation to enhance transparency and openness.

She said both parties must continue to push for more technological solutions and greater transparency in ensuring proper management of funds.

The UNDP intends to support PCCB in designing and implementing a secure digitalized system for effective tracing, detection, prevention and combating of corruption in health and eventually other essential sectors in the country.

She was optimistic that the project would be a well-targeted, concrete and up scaled innovative intervention to support the country's ambition in prevention and combating corruption, enhancing knowledge and understanding of the emerging corruption practices and new approaches to address them.

"I am pleased to say that in Tanzania, the fight against corruption is a priority agenda of the government. Such a huge battle will be won by collaborative efforts of a wide range of partners in government, civil society, private sector and the community. Nonetheless, the government alone will not be able to successfully eradicate corruption. We are delighted to see the strong partnerships that PCCB is building in this noble cause" she commended

In her remarks, PCCB Deputy Director General, Ms Neema Mwakalyelye thanked UNDP for their valuable work and support to the government's efforts to intensify the fight against corruption.

"In Tanzania, tackling corruption focuses on unlocking economic potentials and improving service delivery. Therefore, to us the launching of this Anti-Corruption Project remains a great milestone on our aspiration and efforts to prevent and combat corruption using a technology-based platform for tracking and analyzing intelligence information" she said

The move will enable investigators to track the flow of expenditures and training investigators on e-financial investigations.

As a pilot project, they will commence working in the health sector and later replicate in other sectors, especially those related to social services.