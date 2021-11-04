Tanzania: Ndugai to Open Tccia Office in Dodoma Today

SPEAKER of National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai will today inaugurate the sub-office of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) in an endeavour to facilitate and stimulate industrialization growth and development in the next five years.

The President of TCCIA, Mr Paul Koyi, said the inauguration of the new office in the country's capital city was a testimony that the chamber was heartedly supporting government efforts to transform the economy into industrial base.

"We at TCCIA have so long started implementing the government's ambitious plan of turning the economy into industrial base by 2025," Mr Koyi told journalists yesterday shortly after the Chamber's internal meeting.

He said that for Speaker Ndugai to officially inaugurate the office, has meant a lot for the chamber and its members since it would open a new chapter of cooperation and that members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry and Trade will also attend the important function today.

"Opening a sub-office in Dodoma was one of the Chamber's desired plans of transforming its services and increase efficiency," he said.

Mr Koyi said that since its establishment, TCCIA has been fulfilling her duties professionally yet working closely with all partners in both private and public sectors in addressing challenges frustrating the growth of the chamber.

"We are in all regions and it is now high time for Tanzanians to wake up," he said.

Earlier, TCCIA Acting Executive Director, Mr Nebart Mwapwele said the office which is situated at Mazengo Street in the city would play key role for serving more business people and consolidate regional offices in Central Zone.

"They will also have an opportunity to mingle with members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry and Trade," Mr Mwapele said.

TCCIA is an organisation accomplished to a countrywide network and in 2007 the Chamber won Best Africa Award for having a well-established network in Africa.