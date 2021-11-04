Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Optimistic Over Increase of Tourists

THE Zanzibar government has expressed hope over possible hike in number of tourists visited the Isles during last month as compared to September when it recorded 25,817 tourists.

This is according to the Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS).

The OCGS said the trend was impressive as they continued compiling data of tourists for last month.

Ms Raya Mohammed Mahfoudh, a statistician with the OCGS, told journalists during a monthly media briefing on tourist statistics that there were signs of tourist increase due to eased restrictions over the Covid-19 globally.

Giving September statistics, she said a total of 15,263 visitors entered the country from Europe (equivalent to 59.1 percent of all visitors, followed by tourists from the African continent which brought in a total of 4,537 visitors, equivalent to 17.6 percent, 2021.

"The leading country to bring in tourists was France, with a total of 3,586 tourists (or 13.9 percent of all tourists) followed by Poland with 3,058 (equivalent to 11.8 percent) ," she said, adding that advertisements to attract tourists into the country should continue.

According to Ms Mahfoudh, during September 2021, a total of 22,232 tourists, equivalent to 86.1 percent of all tourists who entered Zanzibar through airports and 3,585 tourists, equivalent to 13.9 percent, who entered through the seaport.

Explaining the purpose of foreign trips to Zanzibar, she said 99.3 percent of all the tourists and visitors came to the country for holiday, 0.5 percent came to visit relatives and friends and 0.2 percent came to the country for other reasons.

The Immigration Department Liaison Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Zanzibar, Mr Bakari Sharif Bakari said the influx of visitors, including tourists was going on well, "This is also due to simplified process to access visas and existing security and peace in the country."

The Marketing Officer for Tourism Commission, Mr Amour Mtumwa Ali, said the increase in the number of tourists in the country is likely due to the country's peace, security, favorable investment climate, and controlled Coronavirus pandemic.