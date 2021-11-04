Tanzania: USAID Pledges Support to Govt in Fight Against Malaria

The US Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has promised to continue supporting the fight against malaria.

Speaking in Kigoma on Tuesday during a 'Mothers Meet Up' event, the USAID Tanzania Mission Director, Ms Kate Somvongsiri said her government has been supporting Tanzania in the fight against malaria in many ways, including the distribution of treated mosquito nets.

In addition, USAID through the project of USAID Tulonge Afya has been hosting 'Mothers Meet Up' events which bring together mothers of children below the age of 5 in conversations about health issues that matter to them, their families, and the welfare of their children.

"The US government is committed on safeguarding the wellbeing of these mothers and their babies by investing in the health and livelihoods of Tanzanians by providing significant support to Tanzania's health sector, investing in infrastructure development, health policy reforms, capacity building and social behavior change,' said Somvongsiri.

In addition, Somvongsiri said that USAID will also continue providing support to maternal, newborn and child health interventions, family planning, HIV/Aids prevention, care and treatment.

Speaking about the 'Mothers Meet Up Events', Project Coordinator, Ms Rose Kanango said the events are supported by the USAID, under USAID Tulonge Afya - a five-year project that seeks to catalyze opportunities for Tanzanians to improve their health status by transforming socio-cultural norms and supporting the adoption of healthier behaviors.

Mother Meet Up Events are managed under Tulonge Afya's NAWEZA platform.

They are designed to bring together mums of children below the age of 5 in conversations about the health issues that matter to them, their families, and the welfare of their children, said Kanango.

She added that the events are modeled after 'kitchen parties', a sort of sendoff for soon-to-be-married women, replete with the expectations of looming motherhood such moments tend to trigger.