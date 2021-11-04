Nigeria: LASU ASUU Crisis - Stakeholders Hopeful of Reconciliation, As Committee Sits

THE criss rocking the Lagos State University, LASU, branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, may soon be resolved following the readiness of the contending parties to shift ground on some of the issues involved, checks by Vanguard have revealed.

This is just as the committee set up by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, is done with the collation of memoranda by interested parties and may start sitting any moment.

The union was polarised into two following the sack of the majority of the executive members during the tenure of Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, as the VC and the emergence of another set of executive members.

The first executive is led by Dr I.O Oyewunmi, and the second led by Prof. A.O Bakare. Prof. Olatunji-Bello recently set up the reconciliation committee headed by Prof. Dapo Asaju.

"The membership of the committee are as follows: Prof. Dapo Folorunsho Ashaju, Department of Religions & Peace Studies, Chairman; Prof. Joseph Abayomi Olagunju, Dean, Postgraduate School, member, Prof. Comfort Adejoke Ibidapo, Department of Zoology & Environmental Biology, member; Prof. Tayo Julius Ajayi, Dean, Faculty of Arts, member; and Mr. Musliu Olakunle Ahmed, Senior Assistant Registrar (Registrar's Office), as the secretary.

"The terms of reference of the committee are: To mediate between members of ASUU-LASU led by Dr. I. Oyewunmi and that led by Prof. A.O. Bakare, to find possible ways of resolving the impasse between the two sets of members of ASUU-LASU in order to ensure the unity of the union; and to make any other recommendations as appropriate on the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Pursuant to the above, the committee hereby calls for submission of memoranda from interested members of the union and generality of the university community on how to resolve the issue.

"The memorandum should be submitted in hard and soft copies. While hard copies should be submitted to the Secretary in the Registrar's Office, 5th floor, Babajide Raji Fashola Senate Building, the soft copies should be forwarded to asuu [email protected]

"Deadline for submission is two (2) weeks from the date of publication, that is, Monday, 25th October, 2021. "Sequel to the reception of submitted memoranda, the committee will consider all submissions at its subsequent meetings and thereafter, invite stakeholders for interactions.

"There shall be two venues for the interactive sessions; Lagos State University, Ojo Campus and Lagos State University College of Medicine, Ikeja. Interested stakeholders shall have the privilege to choose between any of the venues for the interactive sessions and communicate same to the committee at the appropriate time.

"The committee hereby solicit for prayer, cooperation and support from all members of the university community in ensuring a successful delivery of its mandate," the statement setting up the committee read in part.

"With the reconciliation committee in place, there may be an agreement to share the positions in the executive among the two groups."

Vanguard News Nigeria