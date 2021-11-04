Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia Permits Voluntary Departure of Some Staff, Family

4 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Nairobi/Ethiopia — The U.S. embassy in Ethiopia has authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency government staff and family members because of armed conflict, it said on its website, as rebel forces in the north make advances.

The decision came after the United States said on Wednesday it was "gravely concerned" about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities, repeating a call for a halt to military operations in favour of ceasefire talks.

"The (State) Department authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages," the embassy said in a statement.

Travel to Ethiopia is unsafe and further escalation is likely, it added.

"The government of Ethiopia has previously restricted or shut down internet, cellular data, and phone services during and after civil unrest," it said.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X