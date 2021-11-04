Tunisia: COP26 - Tunisian Delegation Discusses Main Negotiation Outcomes

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian delegation, which participates in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the on November 1-12 in Glasgow, is holding daily meetings to discuss the main outcomes of the negotiations on the debated issues, notably on the States' commitments and ways to materialise them.

The Tunisian delegation, which is composed of Tunisia's Focal Point for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at the Ministry of the Environment Mohamed Zemerli, senior representatives of various ministries and involved national enterprises, as well as representatives of local authorities and civil society and private sector organisations, is following the negotiation meetings held as part of the conference proceedings.

Issues raised include notably adaptation to climate change, developing countries' priorities and commitments to reduce emissions, in addition to issues related to monitoring, evaluation, effective and transparent implementation of commitments, and financing of climate change programmes and policies.

The aim is to build capacity to mainstream climate change into all sectors of activity in line with national guidelines and commitments, which were revised this year with the ambition to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) intensity by 45% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

These negotiations seek to devise decisions that will be formulated in the COP 26 final communiqué, which will be adopted by States, international organisations and donors with a view to stepping up climate action in the next period and setting up implementation, financing and monitoring mechanisms.