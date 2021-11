Tunis/Tunisia — The Nabeul governorate logged 1 more COVID-19 fatality and 12 infections from 279 tests (a positivity rate of 3.4%), taking the death toll to 1,431 and the caseload to 49,919 including 48,363 since the outbreak of the pandemic, said the local health directorate on Thursday.

11 patients are currently being treated in the governorate's various hospitals and private clinics.