Zimbabwe: Police Urged to Curb Crime Increase

Reported crime this year increased by 3,7 percent countrywide in the first nine months over the same period last year and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has challenged officers to redouble their efforts to curb criminal activities.

Addressing senior officers yesterday at the senior officers conference in Harare, Comm-Gen Matanga said police officers should ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes were brought to book.

Giving the statistics, he said the of the police was to limit the growth of crime by three percent.

"Statistics on hand show that we may fail to achieve our target," said Comm Gen Matanga. "But we also have the potential to tame this tide by redoubling our efforts and ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice. Let us all remember that our core duty is to combat crime."

The performance of a police service was measured against their ability to tame the tide of criminality, he said.

"So, during this conference, it is my expectation that you (senior officers) shall come up with cogent strategies aimed at combating crime," said Comm-Gen Matanga. "We have to remain on top of the situation. Criminals cannot be allowed to dictate the pace for us, but vice versa."

The key objective was to ensure that the police delivered quality service.

"The policing terrain is a rugged endeavour which demands collective effort and continuous cross-pollination of ideas so as to navigate pitfalls that litter the field," said Comm-Gen Matanga.

"Towards this end, there is no better way than affording commanders such an important platform to congregate, introspect on the organisation's performance, looking at areas in which we were successful and those we did not do well, as well as ways in which we can reset our policing compass.

"The key objective is to ensure we deliver quality service to our clients. This is what we promised them and they expect nothing short."

Comm-Gen Matanga said police were grateful to the Government's support this year, but appealed for more resources, given the increasing demands on the policing landscape.

"Also, as we draw to the end of the year and a new one beckons, events on the ground are pointing to a violent pre-election period which if we do not put the gauntlet down, the situation might go out of hand," he said.

"As police, we have a duty placed upon us by the laws of this country. Therefore, the need for us to save lives, protect property as well as maintain law and order, cannot be overemphasised. Each one of us should be fully conversant with the provisions of the law and our responsibilities so that you are not found wanting. This shall, therefore, be one of the key issues that I expect you to come up with sound resolutions."

The three-day conference being attended by officers commanding provinces is expected to end tomorrow.