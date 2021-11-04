Zimbabwe: Kabwe's Champions League Heartbreak

ZIMBABWE international forward, Berita Kabwe, is disappointed she will miss the CAF Women's Champions League finals, which get underway in Egypt, tomorrow.

The inaugural tournament will run from November 5 - 19, with eight teams, drawn from the African zone, participating.

Kabwe was loaned to Nigerian club Rovers Angels, on a one-year deal, from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Queens. She was signed in September and could not secure clearance on time, since the window had closed, which means she is ineligible, to play, according to CAF. She will only be eligible when the next window opens in January.

She is not even playing in the Nigerian league and has been restricted to some friendly matches and Cup games.

The Mighty Warriors forward was looking to feature in the inaugural edition of the Champions League finals.

She told The Herald from her base, in Port Harcourt, she was devastated.

"I am heartbroken, even my club was hoping that I could play for them," she said.

"My team has been supportive and I have been able to play in all the friendly matches. "I am just training with the team but I am glad that the coach is giving me a chance to play in all the friendly matches.

"I came here to learn and I am glad I am getting the chance."

Kabwe was the first runner-up in the Golden Boot awards, at the Betsy Obaseki women's football tournament.

Kabwe comes from a family with a rich football history.

Her brothers Sam, Joseph, and Protasho are all former players.

The Nigerian champions are in Group B along with Kenyan side Vihiga Queens, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and Moroccan champions, AS FAR.