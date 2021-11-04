Zimbabwe: Rehabilitation of Marondera-Wedza Road Resumes

Victor Maphosa — Mashonaland East Bureau

GOVERNMENT has contracted Great Dyke Construction to rehabilitate the Marondera-Wedza highway as the Second Republic walks the talk on the rehabilitation of roads across the country for the convenience of citizens, among other key initiatives.

The New Dispensation has said good roads are a catalyst to economic development, hence most roads are now undergoing rehabilitation under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program (ERRP).

Most roads have been completed and are now in good condition, while mega project to upgrade the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway is expected to be completed soon.

Mashonaland East has many roads which are under rehabilitation and construction.

Great Dyke Construction will be responsible for the construction and surfacing the road which is critical for economic growth of Wedza and other surrounding areas which include Sadza, Chigondo and Nhekairo.

It is this road which most farmers use to transport their produce to local markets in Mashonaland East Province and also to Chitungwiza and Harare. Speaking on the progress to date on the Marondera-Wedza road rehabilitation, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said a detour has been opened and there was significant progress.

"A detour has already been opened to traffic, sub-base construction is complete and dumping of base is in progress."

Motorists have been always appealing to Government for the urgent rehabilitation of part of the Marondera-Wedza road which is only left with a strip of tarred stretch which makes it difficult for two vehicles to pass each other.

Minister Mhona also revealed that a contractor was recently engaged to work on the Nhekairo-Chigondo road.

"Scope of work is design and construction of 12 km of Nhekairo-Chigondo Road up to surfacing."

He said 4km had already been finished by Bitumen World and the new contractor would now work on the remaining 8km.