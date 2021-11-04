Zimbabwe: TelOne Commissions Client Experience Centre Prototype

3 November 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

State-owned telecommunications giant, TelOne today commissioned a Client Experience Center prototype in Highlands, Harare which will provide world-class customer service to its clients with similar installations expected around the country soon.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony this morning, TelOne managing director, Chipo Mtasa told stakeholders that the initiative seeks to achieve wholesome improvement of client experience.

"We are on a journey to assert the business around Client Centricity, which is one of TelOne's core values. Most certainly, without our clients we cease to exist, hence whatever we do, we do it with the prioritization of clients in mind," said Mtasa.

"It is this conviction that has seen us taking time to introspect, review feedback from our clients and assess best practices from all over the world in our pursuit to ensure wholesome improvement of our client experience in TelOne."

The Client Experience Centre in Highlands is the prototype outlet around which the telecommunications company plans to model all its major client service outlets.

"The idea is to be able to serve all our clients who include corporates, SMEs and residential in an appealing, high-tech environment and with a dynamic team that we are certain to meet all their needs. Besides the ambiance, the outlet has been designed to ensure that clients are served efficiently and in line with our AMAZE service mantra," she added.

Meanwhile, during the same occasion, TelOne also unveiled its new service charter which outlines the company's commitment to providing clients with quality customer service and standards by which performance should be measured.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X