Nigeria: Rxall Launches Tech Solution Against Fake Drugs

Rebecca Ejifoma

As solution against fake drugs, a health technology company, RxAll has established its presence in Nigeria with the introduction of its services to the public via online and physical location of its products.

The move to establish a presence in Nigeria is an important step, as the company work towards tackling a global challenge - counterfeit medication.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer, RxAll, Pharm. Adebayo Alonge, said the company is a trusted marketplace for Quality Medicines.

He added that apart from the on-demand virtual platform at "Your fingertip, the company is also doing a lot to make sure that patients get first-hand medications across its physical network of locations known as RxGO in the Southwestern part of the country".

Alonge said: "We provide an authentication platform through which regulators/pharmacies can authenticate medicines. While substandard drugs are eroding public confidence in healthcare systems globally, RxAll has come out to bridge a major gap in access to quality healthcare in Africa."

According to him, their journey to the market is based on their understanding of the challenges confronting the industry and the people. Hence, RxAll has created solutions to address issues of wrong consumption of poor-quality drugs and accessibility to appropriate drugs through the RxAll corporate brand that will ensure interface with all members of the pharma supply value chain.

The CEO pointed out that from the manufacturers of drugs to the pharmacists that are involved in the distribution, RxAll products and services are designed to enable every player to experience safe, sound and healthy moments during the business transaction and consumption of the drug.

RxAll is looking to distribute its products across the country to help pharmaceutical companies reach their full potential. "We are in the country with a range of tech-driven products and services that we will be introducing to various sectors of the society based on the readiness of the market", Alonge added.

One of these products includes the RxScanner which is designed for instant drug quality testing. This new and innovative device is designed to ensure an increase in worldwide access to affordable quality medications, and specifically to identify the quality of prescription drugs in twenty seconds without destroying the sample.

Also, the company has a drug delivery platform, Rxdelivered, which enables pharmacies and patients to buy affordable and authenticated drugs from its wholesale network on cash or credit with self-pickup and deliver to me options.