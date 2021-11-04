Nigeria: Police Take Over Plateau Assembly Complex, CP Redeployed

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Mr. Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka to Plateau State Command as the new Commissioner of Police.

According to Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, the posting, which took immediate effect, followed the redeployment of CP Edward Egbuka to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

It may not, however, be unconnected with the current leadership crisis in the state House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly complex has been takenover by the Police as two factions of the lawmakers continued to lay claim to the speakership of the assembly.

Since the week began, developments at the assembly have been deteriorating.

The embattled Speaker, Mr. Abok Ayuba, who was purportedly impeached on October 27,by eight out of the 24 members of the Assembly, led a faction of the lawmakers loyal to him to hold a session outside the Assembly complex same day he was impeached, and suspended the lawmakers that impeached him, saying he remained the authentic speaker.

Earlier in the week, Ayuba and loyal lawmakers, gained access to his office and were holding an executive session preparatory for a sitting, when heavy security was deployed to the Assembly complex led by the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka.

The CP evacuated Ayuba with lawmakers loyal to him from the complex, and gave way to Yakubu Sanda, a new Speaker and those loyal to him.

Sanda held a brief sitting with his faction and also declared himself the authentic Speaker. He further declared that he would continue to lead the Assembly, but that did not happen as the Police have now taken over the assembly, preventing any group from sitting.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang has threatened to lead a protest of Plateau people against the illegality that was perpetrated at the Assembly.

In a statement signed by his media consultant, Mr. Clinton Garuba, the former governor accused Governor Simon Lalong of complicity.

"We are indeed witnesses to the drama, which has engulfed the State Assembly simply, because a section of the government wants the Speaker out at all costs. While it is unfortunate that these individuals have put their primordial sentiments above reason, and would do anything including making a mockery of the Constitution just to achieve their selfish ends, we cannot fold our arms as the efforts the Plateau people have put to sustain the fragile peace is made nonsense of.

"The removal of a Speaker or change of leadership in legislative houses might not be new, but when the process is abused and goes against the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the people must work together to ensure the stability of the House which, in any case, is made up of those they voted to represent them and work for their welfare and in their best interests," he stated.