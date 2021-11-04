Ghana: Police to Take Madina MP to Court Nov 8

The police have obtained criminal summons to arraignin court, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu,on November 8, 2021.

The lawmaker has been charged for obstruction of public highway, causing danger to road users and causing damage among others.

The acting Director General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KwasiOfori, disclosed these in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, but did not give further details.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times, reported in its Tuesday, October 26,2021,issue, that resident of five communities in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, who demonstrated over the deplorable nature of roads in the community, clashed with armed police personnel.

The protesters blocked roads linking Ayi Mensah section of Adenta-Aburihighway,burnt lorry tyres and firewood thus preventing commuters from using the road.

The demonstration dubbed "Fix Our Roads" was organised by Mr Sosuand the residents/demonstrators were mobilised from Adokweiman, Adoteiman, Otinibi, Danfa and Ayi Mensah.

A police source said the conveners had obtained permit and had police permit and had police protection, but failed to adhere to guidelines set by security personnel during their protest.

Police reinforcement was deployed to the area, but the aggrieved demonstrators attempted to stop the police from removing the blockage to allow for free movement of vehicles and persons.

According to eye witnesses, the police removed the blockages several times but the demonstrators kept on replacing them thus leaving the police with no option than to arrest four of the organisers.