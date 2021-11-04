Ghana Records 1,000 Stroke Cases Annually - Health Minister

Pekidzake — An estimated 12,000 to 16,000 stroke cases are recorded across the country annually according to the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

He disclosed this in a speech read for him at this year's World Stroke Day which is celebrated on October 29 each year held at Peki Dzake in the Volta Region.

Stroke he said is a sudden change in the blood supply to a part of the brain which can cause a loss of the ability to move particular part of the body.

Signs are that stroke survivors have face dropping, arm weakness and speech difficulties.

"When somebody has a stroke every second that goes by is crucial, the brain tissue and millions of neurons begin to fade away, time could be more precious", he said.

Mr Agyeman-Manu therefore, noted that the precious time campaign should be encouraged to raise awareness about stroke symptoms and the importance of acting fast and sending survivors to the hospital.

According to him,the government knowing the harm stroke disease was causing to many people was determined to see Ghanaian lives free from the effect of stroke and improve stroke prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and support.

It was in view of this that the government partnering with SASNET- Ghana, a non-governmental organization, to put up a rehabilitation centre in Peki.

He called on the public to change their lifestyles and stop thinking that stroke disease is for rich people since the poor and children are also getting stroke.

We therefore commend SASNET-Ghana for their work in relation to stroke and ready to give them all the support.

Dr Senanu Dzokoto, Deputy Director of Health Services in charge of Public Health, in his remarks noted that we needed to re-introduce the regenerative health programme to reduce the rate of infection of non-communicable diseases in the country.

Dr Ben Jabuni, President SASNET -Ghana, assured that they would continue to collaborate with the Ministry and other stakeholders with available resources to deliver accessible quality and affordable, preventive, curative and rehabilitative support to the people.

Diega Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, who chaired the function called on all to do regular exercise, drink enough water and take balanced diet which were essential in preventing diseases and maintaining good health.

He advised families with stroke patients not to stigmatise them but integrate them into the society.