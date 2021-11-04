Ghana: 'Hope' Campaign for Osu Residents Launched

The Osu Bethel Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church has launched a campaign to provide hope for residents of Osu and its environs.

Dubbed: "Hope in This Hopeless World," the campaign is slated for Wednesday, November 17 to Saturday, November 27, from 6:30pmto 8:00 pm each night.

The 10-day Hope Evangelistic Campaign would be held at bethel SDA Church Auditorium and live-streamed on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook @bethelsdaosu.

Speaking at the launch, the Personal Ministries Director of the Bethel SDA Church, Osu, Elder Frank Aning, said the campaign seeks to direct people to God's message of hope in "these last days."

He explained that the Hope Campaign has come at an opportune time where people have lost glimpse of hope, adding that"the programme will draw their attention to the source of hope and victory which is Jesus Christ."

As part of the activities marking the hope campaign, Elder Aning indicated that various religious speakers, including Director, Campus Ministries, Southern Ghana Union Conference of SDA, Pastor Nana Kofi Nimako, would encourage people to have hope in God.

He said the "in-depth Bible studies" would be interspersed with soothing music, prayer sessions, health bites together with loads of souvenirs and giveaways.

Mr Joseph Abenney-Yeboah, the leader of the Adventist Men's Ministries,promised participants of "unforgettable experience with God" and urged residents of Osu to be part of the campaign.