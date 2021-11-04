Ghana: 'Hope' Campaign for Osu Residents Launched

4 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Osu Bethel Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church has launched a campaign to provide hope for residents of Osu and its environs.

Dubbed: "Hope in This Hopeless World," the campaign is slated for Wednesday, November 17 to Saturday, November 27, from 6:30pmto 8:00 pm each night.

The 10-day Hope Evangelistic Campaign would be held at bethel SDA Church Auditorium and live-streamed on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook @bethelsdaosu.

Speaking at the launch, the Personal Ministries Director of the Bethel SDA Church, Osu, Elder Frank Aning, said the campaign seeks to direct people to God's message of hope in "these last days."

He explained that the Hope Campaign has come at an opportune time where people have lost glimpse of hope, adding that"the programme will draw their attention to the source of hope and victory which is Jesus Christ."

As part of the activities marking the hope campaign, Elder Aning indicated that various religious speakers, including Director, Campus Ministries, Southern Ghana Union Conference of SDA, Pastor Nana Kofi Nimako, would encourage people to have hope in God.

He said the "in-depth Bible studies" would be interspersed with soothing music, prayer sessions, health bites together with loads of souvenirs and giveaways.

Mr Joseph Abenney-Yeboah, the leader of the Adventist Men's Ministries,promised participants of "unforgettable experience with God" and urged residents of Osu to be part of the campaign.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X