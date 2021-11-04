Ghana: SP Invites Juaben MCE Nominee for Questioning

4 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Special Prosecutor (SP),Mr Kissi Agyebeng, has invited Alex Sarfo Kantanka, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, for questioning in relation to a viral video of him allegedly demanding a refund of money he had given to assembly members for his confirmation.

A letter signed by the SP, and dated November 2, in Accra, said MrSarfoKantanka was "a person necessary for the investigations."

MrAgyebengdirected the nominee to be at the Office of the Special Prosecutor in Accra, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, for interview.

The letter advised MrKantanka to report for the interview in the company of his counsel.

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) particularly in relation to you, Alex SarfoKantanka's nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the MCE of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region," it said.

It would be recalled that MrKantanka, who was the president's nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, was rejected by assembly members in the area.

Visibly unhappy by the development, he was captured in a secretly filmed video, asking for a refund of money he allegedly paid to some assembly members for failing to approve his nomination.

MrKantankawas seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money, but refusing to confirm him and angrily exchanged words with some of them.

Following that, he was arrested and subsequently granted a self-recognizance bail by the police.

