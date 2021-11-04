Ghana: 2 Granted Bail for Blocking China Mall Entrance

Two persons, who allegedly deposited rocks at the entrance of the China Mall at Weija, in Accra, have been granted bail with two sureties each, by an Accra Magistrate Court.

The sureties should be public servant, who earn not less than GH₵2000 a month and their place of abode known to the police.

James Mensah, the Facility Manager of West Hills Mall, and Samuel Annum Adjei, a contractor, were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, being on the premises for unlawful purposes, offensive conduct, conducive for breach of the peace and trespass.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Ntiri-Opoku ordered the immediate removal of the rocks from the entrance of the China Mall.

The Ghanaian Times reported in its Monday, November 1, 2021, issue, that the Weija Divisional Police Command at the weekend arrested two persons for allegedly blocking with rocks, the entrance to the China Mall, at Weija, in Accra.

Mensah, 42, and Adjei, 44, were detained in the custody of the Weija police, to assist in investigations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng said at about 2 am last Saturday, the police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China Mall that some persons 'dumped' rocks from a truck onto the entrance of the China mall, behind the West Hills Mall.

DSP Obeng said when the police went to the scene, they observed that the entrance to the mall had been blocked with rocks.

She said when the two suspects saw the police they took to their heels, but they were later arrested and taken to the command for questioning.

According to DSP Obeng, preliminary investigations indicated that the West Hills Mall was in competition with the China Mall.