Namibia: Soap Imports At N$740 Million Year to Date

DESPITE Namibia having a growing cosmetics industry, many brands are yet to be known, and well-marketed, leaving the country with an import bill of N$740 million between January and September this year.

The category also includes cleaning and polishing items.

On exports, Namibia has also been building up capacity, and the soap category brought in N$103 million worth of foreign currency between January and September this year.

Success stories in the Namibian cosmetics space include Kiomisands and Nells baby cream.

Last month, Namibia imported N$72 million worth of soap, cleaning and polishing products, the Namibia Statistics Agency's recently released data shows. In the same month, similar products worth only N$1 million were exported.

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) yesterday released the trade figures for the month of September showing that the country is still running a trade deficit.

Imports stood at N$10,3 billion, while exports stood at N$7,2 billion for the month bringing the trade deficit to N$3,1 billion.

According to NSA chief Alex Shimuafeni, who gave a summary of the month's trade, Namibia's trade composition by partner showed that China emerged as Namibia's largest market for exports whereas South Africa maintained the position of the largest import market for the country.

The composition of the export basket mainly consisted of minerals such as copper, precious stones (diamonds), non-monetary gold, petroleum oils and fuels; and ores and concentrates of base metals.

As usual, fish remained the only non-mineral product among the top five exports.

On the other hand, the import basket consisted mainly of copper, petroleum oils and fuels; ships, boats and floating structures; copper ores and concentrates; and inorganic chemicals.

Shimuafeni said the September 2021 trade figures indicate that re-exports improved slightly, rising by 0,1% month-on-month, and a noticeable decline of 12% year-on-year.

As always, copper had the largest share of all goods re-exported, accounting for 64,4% of total re-exports mainly destined for China.

Most of the re-exported copper originated from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Copper featured as the most dominant commodity on both trade flows indicating the vital role the country plays as a major logistics hub for the Southern African Development Community in terms of copper.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BLACK GOLD

The NSA analysis for the commodity of the month for September 2021 focused on charcoal.

The N$73 million export value reflected in September 2021 shows an increase of 13,2% from the N$64 million recorded in August.

The largest increase of 38,9% was recorded between April and May 2021.

Notably, most charcoal exported from Namibia is lump charcoal, that is unpacked, hence there is a possibility for adding value to the product by packaging it.

South Africa (29,3%), the Netherlands (16,7%), Belgium (14,4%) and United Arab Emirates (7,3%) emerged as the largest destinations for Namibia's charcoal industry.

TRANSPORT

September saw N$3,2 billion (44,1%) in exports leaving the country by sea, while air and road transportation accounted for 28,2% and 27,7% of total exports, respectively.

Imports worth N$7,6 billion came mainly by road, representing 73,6 % of all goods imported into the country.