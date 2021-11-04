Egypt Adopting Ambitious Strategy for Cleaner Energy

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla said Egypt is adopting an ambitious strategy to turn to cleaner energy and lowering greenhouse gas emissions within the framework of Egypt Vision 2030.

The strategy has three main priorities; namely expanding the use of natural gas as an eco-friendly fuel, preparing a national strategy for hydrogen as a clean fuel and promoting use of new and renewable energy.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a session moderated by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on the fringe of COP26.

Mulla referred to the ambitious plans for expanding use of natural gas in lieu of butane gas, noting that about 12.5 million housing units are now using natural gas in addition to turning more than 400,000 vehicles to operate by natural gas.

He added that Egypt is preparing a robust plan for using hydrogen as a source of low-hydrocarbon fuel.

He noted that Egypt also adopted an ambitious program for new and renewable energy targeting to generate 42 percent of electricity using new and renewable energy resources by 2030.

He stressed Egypt's commitment to confronting climate change, noting that Egypt is looking forward to rendering successful the current summit and hosting the coming climate summit.