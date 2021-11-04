Egypt Takes Part in Meeting On Human Rights Education, Culture

4 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A delegation representing the Foreign Ministry and the technical secretariat of the higher committee for human rights took part in the first meeting of a group of governmental experts concerned with drafting an Arab plan for human rights education, that wound up on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on its official page on Facebook, the Foreign Ministry said the participation comes as part of keenness on boosting cooperation with international and regional mechanisms for human rights.

The Egyptian delegation reviewed national experiment in setting up the higher committee for human rights.

They also expounded main features of the national strategy for human rights 2021/2026 and current consultations with representatives of the civil society.

