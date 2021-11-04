Egypt: Dollar Exchange Rate Remains Stable At Major Banks

The US dollar exchange rate was stable at the start of Thursday's transactions at Egypt's major banks.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate remained stable, recording EGP 15.64 for buying and EGP 15.74 for selling.

The dollar rate also registered EGP 15.66 for buying and EGP 15.76 for selling at HSBC, BLOM Bank Egypt, Credit Agricole and the Commercial International Bank (CIB).

According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the average dollar rate at the Egyptian market registered EGP 15.66 for buying and EGP 15.75 for selling.

The euro price registered EGP 18.10 for buying and EGP 18.28 for selling at the Banque Misr and the NBE.

At the CIB, the euro price was EGP 18.12 for buying and EGP 18.30 for selling.

Meanwhile, the pound sterling registered EGP 21.35 for buying and EGP 21.56 for selling.

The Saudi riyal price stood at EGP 4.18 for buying and EGP 4.19 for selling.