North Africa: PM - Presidential Directives to Develop Egypt-Comesa Regional Integration

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted Egypt is keen on boosting trade exchange with African countries, given the fact that regional cooperation through trade blocs has been a most important mechanism for achieving development.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi had directed to support and develop regional integration and promote trade relations between Egypt and COMESA member countries, added Madbouli while chairing a meeting, held to follow up preparations by the country for hosting the 21st COMESA heads of state and government summit, slated in Sharm el Sheikh city on November 23.

The premier said Egypt has contributed and is still contributing to promoting commercial ties among COMESA member states.

Madbouli stressed Egypt is paying a greater attention to chairing COMESA's upcoming meeting following 20 years.

That reflects Egypt's commitment to enhancing joint action to up economic growth rates and overcome all obstacles to free trade among member countries, according to him.

Egypt's presidency of the summit also underlines the necessity of rallying up efforts to face challenges posed by Covid-19 among the relevant states, Madbouli added.

COMESA's latest summit was held in Lusaka, Zambia, in 2018.

