South Africa: President to Attend Announcement of Final Results of 2021 Municipal Elections

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today, Thursday 04 November 2021, attend the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) announcement of the final results of the 2021 Municipal Elections.

The IEC will make the announcement at its Results Operations Centre at the Tshwane Events Centre, Pretoria.

The announcement ceremony, which will be broadcast live, commences at 18h00.

The President will, in his capacity as President of the Republic, deliver brief remarks during the results announcement ceremony.

Held on Monday, 01 November 2021, with special votes cast on 30 and 31 October, these elections were the sixth held in South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994.

These elections enabled voters to exercise their democratic right and civic duty to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live.