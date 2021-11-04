South Africa: Cabinet Thanks Voters for Making Their Mark

Cabinet has thanked all the eligible voters who cast their ballot in Monday's 2021 Local Government Elections.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, relayed the message during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

"These elections mark the 21st anniversary of the establishment of a democratic local government in South Africa," Minister Gungubele explained.

The Executive has also commended the voters' tolerance, dignity and patience throughout Election Day.

"The smooth way in which the political parties contested the local election and the emergence of young candidates, especially women, is testament to our vibrant and functioning democracy," he added.

Gungubele also applauded the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), all political party members, society, and law enforcement agencies for their collective efforts to ensure peaceful elections.

"Cabinet also commended media for the important role in providing voters with relevant information to assist them in exercising their democratic rights to choose the local government leaders."

He called on all South Africans to strengthen the country's democracy by actively participating in forums and institutions, which holds the elected to account.

"We call for the newly elected officials to keep true to their electoral pledges and to serve all people equally and fairly," he added.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today attend the announcement of the final results of the 2021 Municipal Elections.

By 8:30am on Thursday, vote counting had received 98.5%, while 99.9% of the results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.