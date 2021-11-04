South Africa: 3 in Every 5 People Aged 50 and Above Now Vaccinated in SA

4 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Three out of every five people aged over 50 in South Africa have now received a COVID-19 vaccine, as government races to inoculate as many citizens before the end of 2021.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, announced this during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the Minister, this means one-third of the over 50s are now jabbed.

Cabinet has applauded South Africans who have chosen to protect themselves and their loved ones by vaccinating against the Coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa has already administered over 22 million vaccine doses.

"We need to get to five out of five in this age group by the end of the year to kill the power of the anticipated third wave," he stressed.

He also announced that the country's next Vooma Vaccination Weekend will be held on 14 November in all provinces.

"This is an opportunity for unvaccinated people to join our nation's fight against COVID-19 by taking the free vaccines at any of the vaccination sites across the country."

Cabinet reminded people to ensure that they take the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be fully protected.

"Vaccines help prevent serious illness; hospitalisation or death from COVID-19," he added.

According to the Department of Health's latest data, South Africa has distributed 22 799 682 vaccine doses.

In addition, the country is now home to 12 620 892 or 31.4% fully vaccinated adults out of the 40 million government is targeting.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X