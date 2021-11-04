South Africa: 'I Will Not Be Your Token' - SA Activist Raeesah Noor-Mahomed Stands Up for Marginalised Voices at COP26 Rally

analysis

The annual UN Climate Change Conference, which aims to bring together global leaders and activists to find solutions, has been criticised for being exclusive and westernised. This week, SA activist Raeesah Noor-Mahomed made sure marginalised voices were not ignored.

On Monday, at Festival Park, next to where the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is being held in Glasgow, Scotland, activists from around the world gathered to amplify and give a platform to climate activists from Most Affected People and Areas (Mapa).

We heard lots of speeches by @Fridays4future activists in Festival Park today as #COP26 kicks off in Glasgow.

"When we look at the climate crisis, we can't just look at it as a climate crisis because it is rooted in colonisation" - @raeesahnm (1/2) pic.twitter.com/5uNS7moQaw

-- Kayle Crosson (@CrossonKayle) November 1, 2021

Among them was South African intersectional activist Raeesah Noor-Mahomed.

Noor-Mahomed told Our Burning Planet that despite being a demonstration aimed at spotlighting Mapa activists, the media were only interested in Greta Thunberg, the world-renowned Swedish environmental activist.

"When Greta arrived, all the cameras turned to her. So I took my megaphone and said, 'Hi, excuse me. Sorry. Nicki [climate activists from Argentina] is over here....