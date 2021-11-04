South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes President Ramaphosa's Intervention in eSwatini

Cabinet says it noted and welcomed the intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa following the pro-democracy unrests that have engulfed Eswatini.

In his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, President Ramaphosa, concluded a one-day working visit to Eswatini with His Majesty King Mswati III on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

Their talks follow a visit to the Kingdom by Special Envoys on 21 and 22 October 2021, who were directed to visit the landlocked country by the President.

In a statement released by the President's Office this week, it said the two leaders held discussions on a broad range of matters relating to the political and security situation in the Kingdom.

"The deliberations resolved that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum."

Cabinet has since welcomed the agreement that Eswatini will embark on a process towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.

"Cabinet calls on all stakeholders amongst EmaSwati to work together to end violence and conflict, and maintain peace and calm in the Kingdom."