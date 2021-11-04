South Africa: Poor Regulation of South African Food Industry Has Led to a Public Health Crisis, Say Panellists

3 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

The government has been dragging its feet on forcing food manufacturers and retailers to disclose clearly the unhealthy formulations in their processed food. This costs money and lives, say the panellists on a Daily Maverick webinar titled 'Delay, Dilute, Delegitimise -- how the food industry shapes what you eat and what you weigh'.

The shuffling of health ministers in recent years has left policy and legislation to regulate processed food manufacturing and retailing in equally messy disarray.

Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim said South Africa has, since the exit of Aaron Motsoaledi as health minister in 2019, seen a backsliding in prioritising regulations to compel manufacturers and retailers to reduce or eliminate unhealthy ingredients in their food and beverage offerings and to change how these products are marketed to consumers.

"We have gone from being world leaders in legislation to lagging behind," said Abdool Karim, who is also a consultant at PRICELESS SA in the Wits School of Public Health. She was a panellist at Wednesday's Daily Maverick webinar titled Delay, Dilute, Delegitimise -- how the food industry shapes what you eat and what you weigh.

She said South Africa had made "pioneering" strides since 2011 in legislating to...

