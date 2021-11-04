Africa: Pulling Together - African and Caribbean Countries Form Partnerships to Fight Effects of Climate Crisis

3 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

Glasgow — Countries in Africa and Small Island Developing States experience extreme weather events disproportionately to other regions. This has led to developing nations putting their heads together to come up with the financing needed to deal with the consequences of climate change.

The world's most vulnerable regions -- Africa and Small Island Developing State (SIDS) -- have launched a coalition to attract funding to help half a billion farmers to implement regenerative agricultural practices in the next 10 years.

Africa experiences temperatures that are climbing at twice the global rate, while SIDS are vulnerable to rapidly rising sea levels and increasingly violent hurricanes.

The coalition is a public-private partnership consisting of businesses, investors and cities to address climate vulnerabilities while accelerating decarbonisation rates and building resilience. Key to vulnerable countries and SIDS achieving their climate action agendas are funding and mobilisation.

Central to the agenda at the COP26 conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, is securing breakthroughs across regions that will maintain a lower than 1.5°C global average temperature increase while building resilience for millions of people affected by climate change.

The climate action agenda is being led by two UN climate champions, Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñoz, who have managed...

