South Africa: Euro Tour a Light At the End of the Tunnel for Bok Women After Rugby World Cup Disappointment

3 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The Springbok women's team is currently touring Europe where it will test its strength against some of the continent's best players with the hopes of sharpening itself for the 2022 Rugby World Cup and beyond.

Following the disappointment of having the Women's Rugby World Cup postponed by a year, there was despondency among the members of the Springbok Women's team.

In March 2021, the game's global governing body -- World Rugby -- vetted a postponement of the global showpiece by a year. The tournament, initially touted for September 2021, is now set to take place from 8 October 2022.

"We recognise that they will be extremely disappointed, but I would like to assure them that the decision to postpone has been made entirely in the interests of their welfare, well-being and preparation and the desire to put on a showcase tournament that will super-charge women's rugby globally," World Rugby's chairperson Bill Beaumont said at the time.

Fast forward to eight months later, and Bok women are staring at an extremely bright light at the end of the tunnel -- in the form of their ongoing tour of Europe.

During the tour, the team is poised to face France and Wales,...

