South Africa: Proteas Have Luxury of Deciding Their Own Fate At T20 World Cup

analysis

The Proteas are still in the running for a place in the T20 World Cup semifinals, but it's not straightforward.

Many successful professional sports teams and athletes are dreamers, but they are also realists. And under the veneer of dreams and goals lies one indisputable truth: They want nothing more than to control their own destinies.

Chance, or luck, is not something that a driven athlete can train for and consequently it is disliked, even though all successful athletes will have some luck on their journey.

No, what they want most is to be in a position where their talent and preparation intersect with an opportunity they can still control. In the case of South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign, they are still in a position to control their own destiny.

After Tuesday's six-wicket win over Bangladesh - their third in the tournament out of four group-stage matches - the Proteas are second on the standings and currently in semifinal position. They have six log points, two more than the West Indies and Australia and two behind pacesetters England.

Australia and the West Indies meet on 6 November, ensuring that one of them is likely to miss out on the...