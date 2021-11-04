Angola: Parliament Takes Second Vote On General Elections Bill

Luanda — The draft amendment to the Organic Law on General Elections will be discussed and voted on in a second deliberation on Monday (08), at the National Assembly (AN), under the terms requested by the President of the Republic.

It should be recalled that the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, has requested the review of some articles of the Draft Amendments to the General Elections Law, in order to strengthen, in some areas, the instruments that guarantee greater equality between competitors and ensure competition, electoral honesty and truth, within the framework of the permanent implementation of the democratic rule of law.

The National Assembly has approved the Organic Law on General Elections with 126 votes in favour, 52 against (UNITA, CASA-CE and PRS) and one abstention (FNLA), which the President of the Republic did not enact.

The Law of Amendment to the Electoral Registration - making it an ongoing process- has been approved unanimously, bringing the innovation of ensuring the participation of Angolans residing overseas in the next general elections.

It should be noted that the Angolan Constitution, in its Article 124, stipulates that the President of the Republic promulgates the laws of Parliament within 30 days of receiving them, but before the expiry of this period, he may request, in a reasoned manner, to the National Assembly, a review of the bill or of some of its norms.

If, after the review, the two-thirds majority of the deputies decides to approve the diploma, the President of the Republic must promulgate it within 15 days, counting from the date of its reception.

The final global vote, in the second deliberation, of the project that amends the Organic Law on General Elections is scheduled for the 17th of November.

At the same plenary meeting, the bill that authorizes the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to issue and put into circulation commemorative coins and the Organic Structures of the Organization and Functioning of the Supreme Court and the Courts of Appeal will be submitted to final global vote.

Discussion and voting on the draft resolution for the adhesion of the Republic of Angola to the PSMA, the agreement on Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing, is also on the agenda for the same day.