South Africa: Diwali - the Universal Power of the Metaphor of Light to Transcend Darkness and Trounce Evil

Brij Maharaj is a geography professor at University of KwaZulu-Natal and an executive member of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha. He writes in his personal capacity.

The Diwali message of tolerance, understanding and social cohesion has greater resonance in South Africa after the July 'attempted insurrection', the looting and riots, the serious allegations of killings and vigilantism in Phoenix, and the resurgence of racism.

French author and public intellectual Victor-Marie Hugo said: "The true division of humanity is between those who live in light and those who live in darkness." The power of light to transcend darkness and trounce evil is the universal message of most faiths and is the essence of the global Hindu festival of Diwali.

This international reach, recognition and respect was evident in 2016 when the UN declared that Diwali will be a non-meeting day. An important tenet of Hinduism is Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam - "the whole world is one family", which can be viewed as the equivalent of ubuntu.

In his 2020 Diwali message, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "It is testament to the resilience of the great cultures of the subcontinent that Deepavali continues to be celebrated here in the southernmost tip of Africa... At...