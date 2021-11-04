South Africa: IEC Western Cape Results Briefing Disrupted By Parties' Claims of Poll Irregularities

analysis

The final briefing on the Western Cape 2021 municipal election results became chaotic when the Democratic Independent Party disrupted proceedings with claims of irregularities during the elections.

On Wednesday, during the final media briefing on the vote-capturing process and results in the Western Cape, two political parties disrupted proceedings, demanding answers over claims of election-rigging.

During provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse's briefing, the leader of the Democratic Independent Party (DIP), Anwar Adams, shouted at Hendrickse: "Why don't you answer your phone?"

Before the briefing was disrupted Hendrickse said 24 councils in the province had completed their vote-capturing processes. Of the 24 municipalities, 15 are hung councils. The DA won nine councils.

The vote-capturing process of the City of Cape Town is expected to be completed by this evening, said Hendrickse. The process was 90.8% complete by 3pm.

This led to Adams disrupting proceedings, claiming the voting was rigged and demanding a recount.

#2021Elections: Leader of the Democratic Independent Party Anwar Adams at the IEC's Western Cape provincial results centre, claiming the elections were rigged. He is demanding a recount of votes.@dailymaverick pic.twitter.com/WN3h1usWWS

-- Suné Payne (@SunePayne) November 3, 2021

Pointing out one example of alleged irregularities, Adams shouted about unnamed...