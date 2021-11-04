South Africa: Pit Latrines and Lack of Access to Clean Water At Schools Is a National Outrage

analysis

Dr Chris Jones heads the Unit for Moral Leadership at Stellenbosch University.

There are 380 schools in South Africa with no water. There are a further 3,392 schools that still use pit latrines, affecting 34,489 teachers and 1,042,698 learners. The Western Cape is the only province where no schools have pit latrines and all schools have a water supply.

The South African Government declared the first Saturday of November as National Children's Day. Calling attention to the challenges our children face is important, especially if we consider Section 28 of the Bill of Rights in our Constitution which states that "every child has the right to basic nutrition, shelter, health care and social services, as well as the right to be protected from maltreatment, neglect, abuse or degradation". One can also add to this the right to basic education as stipulated in Section 29.

Although government has made strides to provide relevant, effective, responsive, inclusive, and sustainable teaching and learning since 1994, there are still certain serious shortfalls especially regarding the infrastructure of many public schools.

In my reflection on children in commemoration of the abovementioned day, I would like to focus on the more than one million learners in...