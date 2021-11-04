South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Hindu Community a Blessed Deepavali

4 November 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his warm wishes to South Africa's Hindu community for their observance of the religious festival of Deepavali, known as the Festival of Lights.

President Ramaphosa said: "As an occasion of religious devotion and cultural expression, Diwali is a rich and enriching feature of our nation's valued and enviable diversity. It is also an occasion on which we acknowledge the ties of history that bind our nation to other parts of the world."

"South Africa's Hindu community makes a significant contribution to the spiritual, ethical, economic and cultural life of our nation through the values of honesty, patience and compassion.

"These are values and moral duties of which our society is in great need, as we seek to rebuild our economy and overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality.

"At the dawn of the Hindu New Year, this is not only a time for reflection and for a fresh commitment among Hindu devotees but an opportunity for all of us to play our part in moral and ethical renewal in our country and in reaching out to the most vulnerable among us."

The President wishes the Hindu community a period of blessed spiritual and social fellowship within the provisions of the COVID-19 health regulations.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X