South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal On Intra African Trade Fair 2021

press release

SA companies to participate at Intra-African Trade Fair 2021

More than 80 South African companies, supported by government, will have an opportunity to showcase their products and services at the Intra African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021) that will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal from 15-21 November 2021.

The Intra-African Trade Fair is a trade show that provides a platform for linking international buyer, sellers and investors as well as allowing for participants and visitors to profile and share market information and investment opportunities in support of intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent.

IATF 2021 will be hosted by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Government of South Africa with the theme focussing on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and is expected to draw more than 10 000 visitors and buyers.

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, the IATF 2021 will provide a unique and valuable platform for the South African businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people with a Gross Domestic Product of over US$2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"The trade fair will offer us an opportunity to profile and market proudly South African goods and services, build lasting networks and establish collaborations that will increase South Africa's goods and services exports into the continent and position South Africa as the partner of choice. It will further highlight the best of South African local manufacturing capability in the agriculture and agro-processing; automotive; construction and infrastructure development; consumer goods; energy and power; engineering; footwear; leather and textiles; heavy Industries and light manufacturing; health care and pharmaceuticals; Information and Communication Technology and Innovation; logistics; and mining sectors," says Gina.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She adds that beyond positioning the country as a major player in the continent and as an attractive and competitive business, investment and tourism destination, South Africa is committed to promoting intra-African trade and the growth of the African continent through the AfCFTA towards delivering opportunities for all African countries.

"Our common destiny joins us at the hip with the sons and daughters of Africa who want this 21st century to be a story of shared prosperity for the people of Africa. We welcome IATF 2021 which kick-starts Africa's rebirth as we recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19. On behalf of the province of KwaZulu-Natal we also welcome the delegates and representatives of business, exhibitors and traders to this important gathering," says the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sihle Zikalala