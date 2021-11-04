South Africa: Electoral Commission On Progress of Results As At 3 November

press release

Progress on results capturing process 3 November 2021 at 19h45

Progress in relation to the finalization of results now stands at 89.8 per cent of expected results.

At the level of capturing, 99.3 per cent of results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing. This means of the 64 502 results expected, 64 062 have been captured into the results system.

Of the 64 062 results captured, 62 539 have audited and 58 956 have been scanned into an image and thus available.

The completion rate in the Northern Cape is 99.9 per cent, 93.2 per cent in the Eastern Cape, North-West 95.2, Western Cape 88.8 per cent, Mpumalanga 91.6, Gauteng 90.7 per cent and the Free State is at 98.6 per cent. The completion rate in the rest of the provinces ranges between 83.9 and 88 per cent.

As previously indicated, the Commission remains committed to finalizing results expeditiously while taking care to ensure that all necessary verifications are enforced.

The number of completed municipalities now stands 177 from a total of 257.