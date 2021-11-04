Rwanda: Dutch Expo Expands Market for Rwanda's Flower Exports

Rwandan florists are in the Netherlands in search of wider markets for their produce.

The ongoing International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands has attracted participants from Europe who are potential buyers for the Rwandan traders.

Bella Flowers, the leading producer and exporter of Rwandan cut fresh roses is participating in the 3-day trade fair that ends on November 5, 2021.

According to Jeanine Kayihura from Bella Flowers, the expo is an opportunity for Rwanda to demonstrate its potential in the global flower business.

"We are here to ensure more foreign investors explore different investment opportunities our country has to offer," Kayihura said.

"The IFTF is an opportunity for the Rwandan delegation to create international market linkages between Rwandan roses' producers and international buyers."

The Rwandan participants are facilitated through a joint collaboration of the Embassy of Rwanda in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Amb. Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, Rwanda's envoy to the Netherlands, said the IFTF is a great business communication channel when it comes to new countries in the sector.

"We are confident that our country's participation in this trade fair will lead to the growth of flower volumes being imported by the Netherlands from Rwanda," he said.

Adding that this will be an opportunity for Rwandan delegates to gain knowledge about the latest developments in the industry and how to deal with the sector's pressing issues.

A few flower consignments from Rwanda go to East Africa and some European countries including the UK and Germany, but a big portion of 92 per cent goes to the Netherlands.

Despite the pandemic, Rwanda's floriculture business is booming on account of a buoyant international market, according to data from NAEB. In the 2020/21 fiscal year, a volume of 1,193,834 kgs of flowers exported contributed $7,908,025 (about Rwf8bn) revenue.

This represents an increase of 96.6 per cent in revenues collected and also 58.7 per cent exported volume.

Officials said that this is also due to the expansion of greenhouses in which the flowers are produced.